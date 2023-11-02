Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,164 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after purchasing an additional 864,824 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $89,331,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.85) to GBX 3,800 ($46.24) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

NYSE DEO opened at $157.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.85. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

