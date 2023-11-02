Sandy Spring Bank Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

