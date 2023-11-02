Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $312.00 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.70 and a 200 day moving average of $277.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,923. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

