Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.41 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $210.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

