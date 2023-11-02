Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.75. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $180.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

