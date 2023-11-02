Sandy Spring Bank Grows Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aflac by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,544 shares of company stock worth $2,087,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Aflac Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

