Robert W. Baird Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Underperform

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.30.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $80.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.08, a PEG ratio of 1,583.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $627,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 178,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $627,550.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 178,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock valued at $103,108,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Datadog by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Datadog by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Datadog by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

