RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.75. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1,102,004 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on RLX
RLX Technology Trading Down 4.7 %
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,677,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 904.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,355,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RLX Technology
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.