RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.75. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1,102,004 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RLX

RLX Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.71.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,677,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 904.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,355,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.