REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down to $14.37

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $13.60. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 40,790 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $623.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 56.21% and a negative net margin of 282.72%. The business’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

