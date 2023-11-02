Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $791.27 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $823.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $780.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,109 shares of company stock worth $28,617,732 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

