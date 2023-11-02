Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 992 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 6.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $384,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.74. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $148.96 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

