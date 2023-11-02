Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.29. The stock had a trading volume of 476,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.83 and its 200-day moving average is $186.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.