Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Lowered by Zacks Research

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPL in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PPL. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

PPL stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

