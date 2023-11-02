Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,351 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

