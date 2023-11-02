Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.60-16.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.71. Public Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.60-$16.85 EPS.
Public Storage Price Performance
Shares of PSA stock opened at $242.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
