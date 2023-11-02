Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Insider George Stewart Hall Acquires 25,000 Shares

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) insider George Stewart Hall bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($34,679.97).

Public Policy Stock Performance

Shares of PPHC opened at GBX 119 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £135.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,190.00. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of GBX 108.60 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 147.55 ($1.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.98.

Public Policy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Public Policy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11,000.00%.

Public Policy Company Profile

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

