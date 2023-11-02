PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.72. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 157 shares trading hands.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $590.98 million, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.