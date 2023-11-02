PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.72. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 157 shares trading hands.
PropertyGuru Group Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $590.98 million, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
PropertyGuru Group Company Profile
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.
