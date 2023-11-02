POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $80.37

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.37, but opened at $76.32. POSCO shares last traded at $76.24, with a volume of 46,287 shares changing hands.

PKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 22.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

