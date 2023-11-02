Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PFE opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.