Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,462,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $33.90.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

