Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 10,673 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 825.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.