Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,662 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Confluent by 53,625.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337,082 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $92,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $44,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $12.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,958,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $253,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 426,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

