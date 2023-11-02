Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $90.95 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.