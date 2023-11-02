Parallel Advisors LLC Has $15.92 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V opened at $240.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.46 and a 200-day moving average of $235.04. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $447.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
