Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 104,682.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,590,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 122,569 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,248,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,764. The stock has a market cap of $485.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

