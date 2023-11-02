Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 346 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

