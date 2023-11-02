Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,902,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $164.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

