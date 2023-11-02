Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. American National Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,640 shares of company stock valued at $32,552,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $244.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.46 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 194.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

