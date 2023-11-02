Optimism (OP) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

Optimism (OP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Optimism has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $159.70 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Optimism has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Optimism

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,444,572 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

