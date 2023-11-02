Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 582,844 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 410,181 shares.The stock last traded at $24.75 and had previously closed at $24.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLK shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 874.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

