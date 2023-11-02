NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE NBY opened at $0.34 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.84.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 146.20% and a negative net margin of 79.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

