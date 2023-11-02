Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $111.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $102.93. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,598.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,598.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,429,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 80,416 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 92.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

