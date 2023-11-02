Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,290 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,488 shares.The stock last traded at $20.32 and had previously closed at $19.17.

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

