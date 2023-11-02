Motco Sells 84 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Motco reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Eaton were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $148.96 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

