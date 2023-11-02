Motco Sells 1,775 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Motco lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AT&T were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

