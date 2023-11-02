Motco Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Motco lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,684 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after buying an additional 1,826,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,901,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $40.22 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

