Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Director Philip Brent Sheibley Buys 10,000 Shares

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) Director Philip Brent Sheibley acquired 10,000 shares of Modular Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,139 shares in the company, valued at $59,519.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philip Brent Sheibley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Modular Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, Philip Brent Sheibley acquired 10,000 shares of Modular Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00.

Modular Medical Price Performance

Modular Medical stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Modular Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modular Medical

Modular Medical ( NASDAQ:MODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Modular Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modular Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Modular Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Modular Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Modular Medical

Modular Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.