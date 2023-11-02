Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,060 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $116.72 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

