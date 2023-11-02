Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 234 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

NYSE:SYY opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

