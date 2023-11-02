Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $8.98. Lyft shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 2,501,954 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal acquired 96,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal acquired 96,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,921.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 and have sold 43,733 shares worth $486,348. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 25.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

