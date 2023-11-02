Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $3.14 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.74.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.4 %

FIS opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

