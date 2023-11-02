Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 590,205 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 590,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

