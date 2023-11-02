Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 205,082 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wendy’s worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.