Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,029 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 352,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after buying an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

