Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,649 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.8 %

ALGM stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

