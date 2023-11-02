Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Atkore worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atkore by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Atkore by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Atkore by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Atkore by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ATKR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Atkore Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.89.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.