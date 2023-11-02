Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 703,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,496 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 2,763,997 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,126,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,314,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in 8X8 by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 646,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

8X8 Stock Down 3.8 %

EGHT stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $274.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 70,712 shares of company stock valued at $183,469 over the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

