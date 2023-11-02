Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Leggett & Platt

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.