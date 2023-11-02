Kelman Lazarov Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $292.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.