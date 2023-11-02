Joshua A. Sherbin Buys 2,254 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) insider Joshua A. Sherbin purchased 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $24,906.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at $432,110.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $390.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $34.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Shyft Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 407,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

